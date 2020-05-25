Baitul Mal head celebrates Eid with orphans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Baitul Mal Sindh chapter head Hunaid Lakhani Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with orphans and distributed gifts and Eidi among them.

He, on this occasion, said it was essential to unmask the mafias as did in report on sugar crisis as corruption was the main hurdle in the development of the country, said a press release.

Regarding COVID-9, he said people should adopt precautionary measures to curb the deadly viral infection.