UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baitul Mal MD Inaugurates Digital Facilitation Centre

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation centre

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated digital facilitation centre at Regional Baitul Mal Office near Shimla Pahari, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated digital facilitation centre at Regional Baitul Mal Office near Shimla Pahari, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the purpose of the centre was to provide facilities to the masses, adding that new 'Panah Gahs' would be constructed with the cooperation of the Punjab government. He said all possible facilities, including food, shelter and washrooms would be provided to the needy. He said that eight Panah Gahs would be built in eight cities of the province in the first phase. He said that the Baitul Mal would improve qualities of food, shelters and washrooms in Panah Gahs.

The MD said the Federal and the provincial government would work collectively to facilitate the poor. He said the Baitul Mal provided funds up to Rs 600,000 to patients, adding that cancer patients could avail funds up to one million rupees for chemotherapy. He said a project of wheel chair had been launched from Rajanpur, adding that wheel chairs would be provided to all government hospitals in the province.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Later, MD Aon Abbas Buppi visited the Shelter Home (Panah Gah) opposite Data Darbar. He inspected various parts of the Panah Gah. PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry and officers of Baitul Mal accompanied the MD.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Rajanpur Cancer All From Government Million Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

2 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Punjab Jinnah tour golf championship begins

2 minutes ago

No plan to lay off employees: MD PTV

2 minutes ago

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to transform healthcare system : J ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.