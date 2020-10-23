Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation centre

Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated digital facilitation centre at Regional Baitul Mal Office near Shimla Pahari, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated digital facilitation centre at Regional Baitul Mal Office near Shimla Pahari, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the purpose of the centre was to provide facilities to the masses, adding that new 'Panah Gahs' would be constructed with the cooperation of the Punjab government. He said all possible facilities, including food, shelter and washrooms would be provided to the needy. He said that eight Panah Gahs would be built in eight cities of the province in the first phase. He said that the Baitul Mal would improve qualities of food, shelters and washrooms in Panah Gahs.

The MD said the Federal and the provincial government would work collectively to facilitate the poor. He said the Baitul Mal provided funds up to Rs 600,000 to patients, adding that cancer patients could avail funds up to one million rupees for chemotherapy. He said a project of wheel chair had been launched from Rajanpur, adding that wheel chairs would be provided to all government hospitals in the province.

PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Later, MD Aon Abbas Buppi visited the Shelter Home (Panah Gah) opposite Data Darbar. He inspected various parts of the Panah Gah. PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry and officers of Baitul Mal accompanied the MD.