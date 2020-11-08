UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bajaur ACs Visits Shelter Home In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Bajaur ACs visits Shelter Home in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::A shelter home has also been set up in Bajaur district for homeless and helpless people in the light of the directives of the provincial and federal governments.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao accompanied by Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan visited the shelter home.

They also reviewed arrangements for homeless people and passengers in the shelter home. The administration provided two meals a day and breakfast for the IDPs. The public appreciated the efforts of the district administration on the ongoing activities in the shelter home and their other public services.

They said that as directives of the provincial and Federal governments, the district administration of Bajaur has taken every step and effort to ensure that no one was left helpless and hungry or without shelter home facilities.

Recent Stories

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

1 hour ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.