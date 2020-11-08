Bajaur ACs visits Shelter Home in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) ::A shelter home has also been set up in Bajaur district for homeless and helpless people in the light of the directives of the provincial and federal governments.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao accompanied by Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan visited the shelter home.

They also reviewed arrangements for homeless people and passengers in the shelter home. The administration provided two meals a day and breakfast for the IDPs. The public appreciated the efforts of the district administration on the ongoing activities in the shelter home and their other public services.

They said that as directives of the provincial and Federal governments, the district administration of Bajaur has taken every step and effort to ensure that no one was left helpless and hungry or without shelter home facilities.