Bajaur admin completes all arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration here Tuesday completed all arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in most befitting manner on Wednesday.

Various programs were finalized during a high-level meeting held at Civil Officers Colony, Khar with Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Mehsud in the chair.

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Anwarul Haq, heads of all line departments, traders, business community, transporters, civil society members, academicians, journalists and politicians attended.

As per the program, rallies would be taken out from all major bazaars of Bajaur, which would convert into a big rally at Khar, main town of Bajaur tribal district where people would reiterate their unwavering support to Kashmiris of the IoK for their just struggle for self-determination.

The participants would hold placards and banners inscribe with different slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Representatives of all political parties would participate in the rally aimed at show to the world that irrespective of different political ideologies, we all are united for Kashmir cause and would continue our moral, political and diplomatic support to oppressed Kashmiris till they achieve independence from Indian yoke.

The participants would strongly condemned revoking of special status of IOJK by Indian on August 5, 2019 and since then converted IoK into a jail where Kashmiris are being deprived for all rights including freedom of speech, assembly, communication and movement.

The innocent Kashmiris of IoK were under-siege for over 185 days due to continued curfew imposed by the Indian occupational forces in the held valley and despite of serious human rights violations and extra judicial killing of Kashmiris, but the International Community has kept mum over this serious humans crisis.

Similarly, declamation contests among students of different educational institutes would be held where speakers will highlight the long struggle of Kashmiris of the held valley for achievement of right of self- determination as promised to them by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on a number of occasion.

In his brief remarks, deputy commissioner Bajaur said all arrangements to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in most befitting manner has been completed and protest rallies, walks, seminars, workshops, declamation contests from tehsil Nawagai to Khar would be held on February 5.

He said speakers from different sectors of life were invited to address participants about importance of the day. The DC said road to peace in subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this core issue was vital for progress and peace in the region.