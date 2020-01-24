Bajaur admin launches crackdown against hoarding, profiteering of flour, sugar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The administration of Bajaur tribal district Friday launched a crackdown against hoarding and profiteering of flour and sugar.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud Khan, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir along with Tehsildar Le Mamud Bakhat Jehan and Naib Tehsildar Nawagai Shah Ahmad inspected various flour and sugar shops in Nawagai bazaar, Kamar Sar, Laghari bazaar and checked prices of different commodities including 'atta' vegetables, fruits and sugar.

They directed shopkeepers to shun artificial price hike, otherwise, strict action would be taken against violators. During the inspection, no hoarding of sugar was observed and sufficient stock of the products was found.

The district administration also checked quality and quantity of these commodities in these bazaars and expressed satisfaction over availability of the sugar and flour stock.