Bajaur admin pays tribute to Corona martyrs on 100-days completion

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration paid rich tribute to those who performed their duty on the frontline against the coronavirus during the first 100-day here in a function organized on Saturday.

Accompanied by paramedics, the district administration officials also visited the homes of health department personnel who died of the coronavirus, offered prayers for their elevations, and laid flowers at their graves. The administration organized a function to pay tribute to the heroes and victims of Corona who were working on the front line of the ongoing operation and efforts against the Corona epidemic in which AC Khar Fazlur Rehman also passed away.

Bouquets of flowers to the heirs of the recipients, certificates and shields were presented. On this occasion, officials of the district administration said that they are with the families of the martyrs and their sacrifices are remembered forever. The heirs of the martyrs thanked the administration for recognition of the services who lost their precious lives while serving the ailing humanity during the present coronavirus situation in the district.