Bajaur Administration Launches Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 03:25 PM

Bajaur administration launches anti-encroachment drive

District administration Bajaur on Wednesday launched a drive against encroachment to overcome traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrians at Aniyat Kala bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Bajaur on Wednesday launched a drive against encroachment to overcome traffic congestion and facilitate pedestrians at Aniyat Kala bazaar.

Talking to local media, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Fayyaz Khan said that the drive had been launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam following shopkeepers failing to remove encroachments despite several prior notices.

He said the campaign would continue indiscriminately to facilitate pedestrians who currently complain of encroachments in front of shops and billboards at various markets of Aniyat Kala bazaar.

He said several illegal structures and goods were removed at different places which would create convenience for people by easing traffic jams.

