Bajaur Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking pragmatic measures to ensure quality food items at affordable prices for residents.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Khaar Fazal Rahim leading a team visited bazaars including Khaar and Aniyat Kalay and arrested several shopkeepers for violating official rate list of different commodities.

The team also checked quality and expiry dates of various food items and warned shopkeepers of strict action for involving in illegal business practices.

The AC said that the administration would allow no one to take law into his own hands by overcharging people adding such raids would conducted against profiteers regularly.

More Stories From Pakistan

