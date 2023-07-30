Bajaur Blast: JUI-F Hameedullah, Zia Ur Rehman among 40 martyred, over 150 injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Maulana Hameedullah Haqqani, General Secretary JUI-F Tehsil Navagai and Maulana Zir Ur Rehman, Ameer Tehsil Khar, were martyred along with 40 other workers and over 150 others injured in the huge suicide bomb blast during the JUI-F Worker Convention at Dubai More (Shindai), Khal, Bajaur District on Sunday, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed.

District Health Officer Bajaur Dr. Faisal also confirmed that they have received 40 dead bodies with more than 150 injured and among them, 16 persons were in critical condition that have been airlifted by Army Helicopters to CMH Hospital Peshawar.

The Bacha International Airport Officials are said to have received 16 critically injured persons through two Army Helicopters. Soon after arrival, the injured were shifted to CHM Peshawar.

The number of dead people is more than forty, including the local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Ziaullah Jan, and former senator Maulana Abdul Rasheed was slightly injured.

He said 16 seriously injured had been sent to Peshawar CMH by helicopter, DHO Dr Faisal Kamal said. He said, many were injured in Lower Dir Timergara, and many have been sent to Peshawar.

However, according to reports, 7 ambulances of Rescue 1122 have been deployed at Peshawar Bacha Khan Airport, a spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said. He said all the injured from the Bajaur blast were shifted to Peshawar by two Army helicopters.

He said the injured are being transferred to Rescue 1122 ambulances which are equipped with medical technicians who will provide medical assistance en route.

The Rescue official said that they have shifted more than 90 injured to the hospital. He disclosed that Rescue 1122 has dispatched 16 more ambulances from Mohmand, Lower Upper Dir, Charsadda, Swat, and Peshawar to hospitals while 18 seriously injured have been shifted to Taimergarh Hospital.

The caretaker provincial minister condoled with the families of the deceased. He said they are standing with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow.

He said the caretaker Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation.

The injured in the blast have been shifted to hospitals for medical assistance, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said, adding, an emergency has also been imposed in the hospitals of nearby districts. The provincial government is firm on its resolve to eradicate terrorism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel said.

The caretaker Provincial Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Instructions have been issued to the relief department officials to take the necessary steps in time. The miscreants and anti-peace elements will be dealt with strictly, the caretaker provincial minister said in a message.

Rescue 1122 teams are being engaged in rescue operations at the accident site, said the Caretaker Minister, Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement. As soon as the information was received, ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, Taj Mohammad Afridi said.

The staff was alerted to the blast in Bajaur LRH, Asim Khan Spokesperson LRH told APP. Emergency is fully operational, all staff are present, Asim Khan said. After transferring the injured from Bajaur to Peshawar, all kinds of treatment will be provided, Asim Khan said. Emergency ICU and other wards are also ready, Asim Khan said.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Ghandapur confirmed that it was a suicide blast at the main gate. The death toll from the blast in Bajaur reached 40, he said. He also confirmed that as a result of the explosion, more than 150 people were injured.

He said the injured are being shifted to Bajaur Hospital, Timargarah Hospital, while some are being shifted to Peshawar Hospital, Police said. The Police and officials of the security forces have surrounded the area while relief work is still going on at the place of the explosion.

Army choppers also participated in the relief operation by airlifting the critically 16 injured persons to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Pesahwar, with some of them shifted to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Hospital.

A Pakistan Army Helicopter is being provided from Khar to Peshawar for seriously injured people. IGFC Major General Noor Wali reached Bajaur to supervise the activities. A total of 16 injured were shifted to Timergara Hospital while the rest of them are being shifted to Bajaur, Peshawar, CMH Peshawar and HMC.

Rescue operations are underway by security forces and other law enforcement agencies as well. The area was cordoned off and the investigation was started. Security forces continue to donate blood to the injured, a doctor at Bajaur Hospital told APP.