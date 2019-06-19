Bajaur blast victim succumbed to injuries

Man killed in a road side blast on Monday evening was laid to rest in his native town in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Man killed in a road side blast on Monday evening was laid to rest in his native town in Bajaur tribal district on Wednesday.

Abdul Hadi Khan, 35 who was the guard of the Awami National Party senior leader and notable anti militants religious scholar Maulana Gul Dad Khan was killed in a bomb attack on Monday evening.

Mualana Gul Dad Khan along with his two companies included Malik Abdul Qayum and driver Salih Mohammad were also wounded in the explosion targeted Mr Khan Vehicle.

The funeral prayer of the Abdul Hadi was offered in his native village Zoor Bandar, which was attended by large number of local residents and ANP workers.

Maulana Gul Dad Khan and Malik Abdul Qayum Khan have been admitted at combined military hospital (CMH) in Peshawar.