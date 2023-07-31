Bajaur bombing leaves many painful stories as death toll mounts to 54: Police

The horrific suicide explosion at JUIF convention at Khar that killed about 54 people and wounded around 150 others has left many painful stories of the victims in Bajaur tribal district, police said

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The horrific suicide explosion at JUIF convention at Khar that killed about 54 people and wounded around 150 others has left many painful stories of the victims in Bajaur tribal district, police said.

The 20-year-old bridegroom, Ejaz Ahmad who tied the knot 11 days ago, was also martyred in the deadly suicide explosion and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard amid touching scenes.

The eldest child of his parents, Ejaz Ahmed was running a furniture shop at Khar bazaar and came to JUIF convention where he was imortalized forever.

"My loving nephew was apolitical. He was busy in routine furniture work at his shop on Sunday working against the time to fulfill the placed orders. Upon request of his co-fellows, he visited JUIF convention at Dubai Mor at 4pm where he left for eternal abode," said Irfanullah, uncle of Ejaz Ahmed while talking to APP.

"Ejaz was an obedient son and loving husband who tied the knot 11-days ago with great pomp and show at his native town Khar," he said.

Fond of chicken biryani and Chappli Kabab, Ejaz Ahmad had told his younger brother on the phone that he was attending JUIF public meeting with friends and kept his favourite dish in the refrigerator before his phone call was disconnected.

"The entire family rushed to Dubai Mor after hearing about a huge blast at JUIF convention. Shahid Khan, a childhood friend of Ejaz informed us at the blast site that Ejaz was critically injured and was shifted to hospital in ambulance in a precarious condition and prayed for his safety," he said.

Later, "we were informed that Ejaz had embraced Shahadat and his body was brought late Sunday night at Khar where he was laid to rest in native graveyard amid moving scenes.

Abuzar Khan, who was the lone son of his parents and brother of seven sisters was also killed in the explosion.

The ill-fated Abuzar, who was selling potato chips, became a victim of the suicide attack and left for eternal abode.

Like Shaheed Ejaz Ahmad and Abuzar Khan, the 46 other martyrs have left many painful stories that put the people of Khar tehsil in deep shock and sorrow.

The funeral prayers of all martyrs including five children were held in their respective villages and towns in Bajaur amid moving scenes and later laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) of the Bajaur suicide blast, was registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

SHO Police Station Khar, district Bajaur Niaz Muhammad Khan lodged the FIR against unknown militants under sections 302, 324, 427, and 7ATA.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team of KP police visited the blast site and collected evidence besides recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and the injured persons.

SP CTD Bajaur Amjad Khan told reporters that the investigation team had already completed the geo-fencing of the area and 12-kilogram explosive was used in the attack.

CTD Additional Inspector General Shoukat Abbas told reporters that 83 injured are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

"The convention began at 2 pm while the explosion occurred two hours later at 4:10 pm," he said, adding that ball bearings and other stuff used in making the explosives had been found at the site of the explosion.

Shoukat Abbas said the terrorist group behind the attack had been identified, which had tried to target someone specific in the gathering.

He said the initial probe had led the CTD to close to the attack's perpetrators.

Abbas said many pieces of evidence have been found at the site of the explosion, and forensic reports are expected soon.

He said statements of the injured had been recorded while the process of geo-fencing at the site of the explosion was completed.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar contacted Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on phone and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Bajaur blast.

The governor of Balochistan on behalf of himself and the people of Balochistan condoled with the families of martyrs.

He prayed for eternal peace for the martyrs and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.