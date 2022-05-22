Bajaur business community demands opening of trade-routes with Afghanistan

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) ::A grand Jirga of the business communities was held in Inayat Kali, District Bajaur demanding opening of all closed trade routes with neighboring Afghanistan including Hakhi Pass, Navagai Pass, Latai Pass etc.

The jirga was attended by a large number of national, political and religious leaders and youths of Bajaur district. This series of national jirgas will continue till the trade routes are reopened. With the closure of these trade routes, these areas suffering from unrest and poverty are facing more problems, the elders of the Jirga said.

The closure has caused innumerable problems to Pakhtuns living on both sides. The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan should take steps to open Navagai Pass, Ghakhi Pass. The closure of Bajaur and other important trade routes is tantamount to economic massacre of Pashtuns.

As a result, development of these backward areas is possible Maulana Abdul Rashid, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Haji Syed Badshah, Nazim-e-Ala, Hasbanullah, President of Bajaur Press Club, Malik Ataullah Khan of ANP Bajaur District, Nisar Baz, Member of Central Working Committee of PPP, Former Member National Assembly Syed Akhunzada Chattan, Sirajuddin Khan of Pusht, Malik Shaheen Khan, Aurangzeb Inqalabi of PPP, Haji Khan Bahadur, Sahibzada Haroon Rashid of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Mujahid, Chief of Inayat Clay Humayun Khan, PML-N.

Malik Gul Karim Khan and others addressed the Jirga gathering.

The jirga was attended by hundreds of people including tribal elders Malik Sultan Zeb, Malik Ayaz Khan, Malik Abdul Wali, Malik Yusuf Khan and Maulana Laiq, Imran Mahir, host of the jirga.

President of Inayat Clay Bazaar, thanked all the participants for attending the Jirga discussed in details ways and means for opening of trade routes connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan.