Bajaur By-poll Proves Impartiality Of KP Govt: Gandapur
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that results of the by poll in Bajaur proved the impartiality of the provincial government during the election process
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that results of the by poll in Bajaur proved the impartiality of the provincial government during the election process.
Talking to media here, he said, he respects the decision taken by the voters in Bajaur by-election, adding that it was evident of that fact that there was no interference by the provincial government at any level.
Ali Amin congratulated the newly elected representatives and hoped that they would work for strengthening democracy and welfare of the masses.
He said that if someone was concerned about the election's result, might point out the illegal activity by the provincial government at any level, adding that they believe in free and fair conduct of elections and respect the decision of all the voters.
The CM criticized a letter of the Federal government referring to power pilferage in the province, and said that the Center should first have discussed the matter with the KP government before sending the letter.
“I take responsibility for the people of my province. Our people have made great sacrifices for the motherland and using the word thief for our people was inappropriate.”
Currently KP was facing the worst load-shedding of electricity, said the CM and added that IGP had been directed not to take action against anyone until a way out was finalized.
Ali Amin said that he would continue fighting for the rights of the province at all levels. He further said that all the bogus FIRs in the incidents of May 9 would be cancelled.
The CM reiterated resolve to wipe out corruption from the society and urged masses to extend their support in this regard.
