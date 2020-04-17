UrduPoint.com
Bajaur DC Directs Food Controller To Complete Preparations For Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Bajaur DC directs food controller to complete preparations for wheat procurement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Bajaur Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud Friday directed district food controller to complete all arrangements for procurement of wheat from farmers on government fixed rate.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting, which was attended besides others by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, District Food Controller Abu Bakar, District Agriculture Officer Ziaul islam Dawar, district officers of line department and farmers in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said purchase of wheat on government rate would benefit farmers immensely.

The farmers thanked the deputy commissioner and assured full support to him.

Later on, the DC met with the transporters' delegation and said that all inter- districts transport would continue to remain close till April 30 as per the government decision.

He said the government was well aware of transporters' problems and would be addressed on priorities basis.

He expressed the hope that transporters would continue support to district administration in fight with coronavirus.

