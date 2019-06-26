Bajaur district becomes pioneer in setting up tribal courts:PHC

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Peshawar High Court Wednesday hailed district judiciary Bajaur for becoming pioneer in setting up of courts within the territorial limits of district Bajaur in compliance with the order of Chief Justice PHC Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

In a press release issued here by PHC, it was said that after erstwhile FATA into KP the CJ PHC directed establishment of courts in tribal districts at the earliest.

The PHC said it was a historic momentous event for resident of Bajaur tribal district who ever since independence were govern by the Frontier Crimes Regulation would be vested with all the constitutional rights guaranteed to all the citizens of Pakistan.