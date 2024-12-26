Bajaur festival to start form Dec 28 at Khar

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday said a two-day sports festival would be organized at Bajaur Sports Complex Khar from December 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday said a two-day sports festival would be organized at Bajaur Sports Complex Khar from December 28.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that cultural and tourism activities were being initiated in merged districts to engage tribal youth in healthy activities.

He told that event would be jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority KPCTA), District Administration and Bajaur Scouts.

He said that Bajaur Festival would include events including cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi matches and tableaus. A play area would also be established for children, comedy skits, poetry recitations, traditional Attanr dances, musical performances and food stalls.

The purpose of the Bajaur Festival is to promote sports and healthy activities, boost tourism, involve youth in positive engagements and present a positive image of the province to the world, the statement said.