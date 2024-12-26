Bajaur Festival To Start Form Dec 28 At Khar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday said a two-day sports festival would be organized at Bajaur Sports Complex Khar from December 28
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday said a two-day sports festival would be organized at Bajaur Sports Complex Khar from December 28.
In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that cultural and tourism activities were being initiated in merged districts to engage tribal youth in healthy activities.
He told that event would be jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority KPCTA), District Administration and Bajaur Scouts.
He said that Bajaur Festival would include events including cycling race, martial arts competitions, kabaddi matches and tableaus. A play area would also be established for children, comedy skits, poetry recitations, traditional Attanr dances, musical performances and food stalls.
The purpose of the Bajaur Festival is to promote sports and healthy activities, boost tourism, involve youth in positive engagements and present a positive image of the province to the world, the statement said.
Recent Stories
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 272 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics2 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages5 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP2 minutes ago
-
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May 9, Barrister Danyal ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint magistrates for enfor ..2 minutes ago
-
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country2 minutes ago
-
All constitutional, legal ways to be adopted for resolving issues with PTI: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Bajaur festival to start form Dec 28 at Khar2 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 2737 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package37 minutes ago