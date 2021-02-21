UrduPoint.com
Bajaur Grand Jirga Pays Tributes To Adivsory Members

Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) ::A grand Jirga Khar held a condolence conference to pay tributes to the Advisory Members of the Bajaur Grand Jirga, Haji Khan Badshah, Haji Muhammadyar Mian, Haji Faqir Muhammad, Haji Sultan Zeb who died due coronavirus.

Chairman Advisory Jirga former Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Hujra with members of the Grand Advisory Jirga, elders of the area, journalists and family members participated in the conference.

Speakers included Advisory Jirga Chairman Syed Ahmad Jan, Haji Syed Badshah, Haji Naeemullah Khan, Haji Habibullah Khan Asi, Malik Mohammadi Shah, Haji Lali Shah and others paid tributes to the late members of the Jirga and appreciated their services.

