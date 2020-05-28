UrduPoint.com
Bajaur Inaugurates An Awareness Campaign Against Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:49 PM

The District Administration Bajaur has launched an awareness campaign against corona virus here on Thursday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : The District Administration Bajaur has launched an awareness campaign against corona virus here on Thursday.

Giving details to reporters on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Khan said the administration took this step after increasing cases of corona virus in Bajaur because, according to him, 37 people were tested in 115 tests conducted during the four days of Eid.

The coronavirus test is positive. He said that the number of corona virus cases in Bajaur was increasing alarmingly and in this situation the administration had launched an awareness campaign in the district. "People should use masks," he said, adding, "Stay at home and ensure support for SOPs in the bazaars."Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited Khar Bazaar on Thursday and distributed hand sanitizer free masks among shopkeepers and general public at various places.

