Bajaur Jirga Decision Repugnant To Constitution, Violation Of Human Rights: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:16 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that Jirga in tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district has taken the decision that is repugnant to constitution and also violation of basic human rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that Jirga in tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district has taken the decision that is repugnant to constitution and also violation of basic human rights.

He said that provincial government has expressed its reservation over the decision of Jirga and taken timely notice by directing Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur district to hold dialogue with the Jirga member to withdraw its decisions.

He said that after 25th constitutional amendment there is no such provision in law to take such decision.

Bangash said that action will be taken as per law if dialogue with Jirga remains unsuccessful.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government believes in inclusiveness and equal rights to all citizens irrespective of their gender.

He said that Jirga decisions are against to and should be reverted, otherwise action would be taken against responsible.

Kamran Bangash said that provincial government pay respect to tribal tradition and Jirga culture, that is why alternate dispute resolution system has been introduced in merged district that is compatible to tribal tradition.

The Jirga has imposed a ban on women from telephonically calling radio stations (FM) and visiting centers offering stipend to the babies.

