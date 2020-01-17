Bajaur police foil terrorism bid, neutralize RPG rocket

(@imziishan)

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The district Bajaur police on Friday frustrated terrorism bid and recovered a RPG rocket planted by unknown terrorists for sabotage activity in Sango area of tehsil Salarzai, DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shahsaid.

The DPO informed the local media that Naib In-charge Bomb Disposal Squad Subedar Ihsanullah along with a team was rushed to the place where the rocket was fitted. The BDS team neutralized the rocket.

The police team is investigating the matter, however the police officer was sure that it was planted for terrorism activity.The DPO further informed the local people had first break the news about the plantation of the RPG-7 Rocket in Sango area.