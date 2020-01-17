UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bajaur Police Foil Terrorism Bid, Neutralize RPG Rocket

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

Bajaur police foil terrorism bid, neutralize RPG rocket

The district Bajaur police on Friday frustrated terrorism bid and recovered a RPG rocket planted by unknown terrorists for sabotage activity in Sango area of tehsil Salarzai, DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shahsaid

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The district Bajaur police on Friday frustrated terrorism bid and recovered a RPG rocket planted by unknown terrorists for sabotage activity in Sango area of tehsil Salarzai, DPO Pir Shahab Ali Shahsaid.

The DPO informed the local media that Naib In-charge Bomb Disposal Squad Subedar Ihsanullah along with a team was rushed to the place where the rocket was fitted. The BDS team neutralized the rocket.

The police team is investigating the matter, however the police officer was sure that it was planted for terrorism activity.The DPO further informed the local people had first break the news about the plantation of the RPG-7 Rocket in Sango area.

Related Topics

Police Media

Recent Stories

20 minutes ago

Langar sites to be opened from Tharparker to Swat ..

59 seconds ago

U13 players to attend coaching programme in Multan

26 minutes ago

Winter Sports Festival opens with ski competitions ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

1 minute ago

Crackdown on pesticides underway in Lahore

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.