Bajaur Public Library named after Professor Hanifur Rehman

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration on Friday named Bajaur Public Library after Professor Hanifur Rehman and now it was renamed as Hanifur Rehman Memorial Library.

A ceremony was held in this regard where Deputy Commissioner Fiyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah Wazir, brothers and relatives of the late professor besides elders of the area were in attendance.

The youngest son of the late professor Hanifur Rehman installed name board of the library. The DC also announced Rs50,000 for the library.