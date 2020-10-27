UrduPoint.com
Bajaur Rally Vows To Support Kashmiri Freedom Struggle

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :To express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), a big rally like other parts of the province was held in Bajur District on Monday to observe "Black Day".

The rally started from provincial headquarter, DC office in Khar civil colony to show solidarity of tribal people with Kashmiri brethren.

Hundreds of people including Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan Momand, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, Imran Mughal, Dr. Naseeb Gul, Youth of Bajaur, Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz Khan attended the event.

Participants of the rally were chanting slogans against Indian brutalities and occupation of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

They rejected illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and vowed to continue support to Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

They said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Indian occupation would not tolerated.

Participants paid tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

