Bajaur Schools, Colleges Reopen After Winter Vacations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:07 PM

Bajaur schools, colleges reopen after winter vacations

The schools and colleges in Bajaur reopened after two-and-a-half moths' winter vacations here on Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The schools and colleges in Bajaur reopened after two-and-a-half moths' winter vacations here on Monday.

According to education Department all colleges and schools of Bajaur reopened on March 2 after winter vacations, which started on December 20, last.

However local people said attendance of teachers and students was very low. The private educational institutions of the area were already reopened on February 1st, last.

