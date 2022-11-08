Bajaur tribes express confidence in Pak Armed Forces, Judiciary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Turkani and Atman Khel tribes of district Bajaur on Tuesday reposed full confidence in Pakistan Armed Forces and Judiciary and warned political parties to refrain from maligning the image of the state institutions for political gains.

In a joint declaration issued by the tribal elders after a joint press conference at Bajaur Press Club, it was said that any conspiracy against the state institutions would be dealt with iron hands, adding that anti state elements wanted to destabilize the country.

The tribal elders said that Pak Armed Forces were guarantors of the security and defense of the motherland and they stand united with the armed forces.

They urged state institutions to work within their constitutional ambit for development and prosperity of the country.

They said that tribal people always supported the armed forces of Pakistan and make it clear to all political parties and anti state elements that tribal people would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for development and prosperity of the country and honour of the state institutions.

The press conference was addressed by tribal eldes including Malik Bahadar Shah, Malik Shaheen Khan, Malik Sultan Zaib, Malik Hafiz ur Rehman, Malik Abdul Nasir, Malik Hazrat Noor, Malik Muhammad Akbar, Malik Muhammadi Shah, Malik Wazir, Malik Nasir and dozens of other tribal leaders.