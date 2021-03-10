BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has earned a record profit of Rs 301 million during the year 2020 while deposits of the bank also touched a record of Rs 13.7 billion during the year which is highest in 14 years of bank's life

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) has earned a record profit of Rs 301 million during the year 2020 while deposits of the bank also touched a record of Rs 13.7 billion during the year which is highest in 14 years of bank's life.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan told this here during his visit to BAJK head office on Wednesday.

BAJK Chief Executive officer (CEO) Khawar Saeed told the president that the bank's annual profit and deposits were lowest during the year 2019 as the deposits were 11.

87 billion rupees while profit was only Rs 134 million.

He said all the efforts were being made to get the bank recognized as a commercial bank and the transactions were increased during the last year to Rs 2.86 billion compared to Rs 863 million of the year 2019 while the bank so for landed loans of Rs 2.4 billion to the customers.

President Masood while acknowledging the efforts of the bank's management assured full support of the government to make it a successful financial institution in the region so that it could play its role to boost the economy.