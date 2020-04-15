UrduPoint.com
Bajur Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Bajur administration takes action against profiteers

The district administration is taking serious measures to prevent hoarding and provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses

BAJUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to prevent hoarding and provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such measures, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Habibullah paid surprised visit to Lughrai bazaar and inspected quality and prices of essential food items at various shops.

During inspection, he warned shopkeepers of strict action for hoarding or overcharging customers. He directed shopkeepers to display price list at conspicuous places and sell items accordingly.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by creating artificial inflation.

Meanwhile, the AC also took round of screening point at Nawagai and directed the staff to ensure proper screening of passengers to curb coronavirus pandemic.

