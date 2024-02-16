Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Khan  

, ,

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stirs controversy by claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's removal via a no-confidence vote in 2022 was orchestrated on the directives of ex-army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former Spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed rejected the claim of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s claims behind removal of Imran Khan’s government.

These revelations have reignited discussions surrounding Imran Khan's removal and the dynamics within Pakistani politics, particularly regarding the circumstances of the no-confidence vote and the role of military figures in political affairs.

The meeting reportedly involved General Bajwa, ISI Director-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, and opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Despite an offer to resign and announce elections if the no-confidence motion was withdrawn, Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari opposed the proposal, leading to the eventual withdrawal of support from PTI by various parties.

Fazlur Rehman alleged that the move against the PTI government, spearheaded by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was initiated under General Bajwa's direction. However, sources have disputed Fazl's claims, revealing that at the time of the alleged meeting, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid was not serving in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) nor was he present at the said meeting.

Fazlur Rehman further claimed that while Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid advised him to work within the parliamentary system, he rejected the notion, eventually leading to the downfall of the PTI government.