Bakeries Warned Of Action For Poor Cleanliness In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:26 PM
District Administration Shikarpur on Tuesday warned the management of bakeries for poor cleanliness conditions in their kitchens
On the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, raids were carried out on different sweets and bakery shops in Shikarpur.
During the checking, the officials concerned expressed dissatisfaction over the poor cleanliness conditions of the kitchens.
The officials warned proprietors of all bakeries and sweet shops to adopt hygienic principles and avoid profiteering, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.