Bakeries warned of action for poor cleanliness in Sukkur

District Administration Shikarpur on Tuesday warned the management of bakeries for poor cleanliness conditions in their kitchens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :District Administration Shikarpur on Tuesday warned the management of bakeries for poor cleanliness conditions in their kitchens.

On the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, raids were carried out on different sweets and bakery shops in Shikarpur.

During the checking, the officials concerned expressed dissatisfaction over the poor cleanliness conditions of the kitchens.

The officials warned proprietors of all bakeries and sweet shops to adopt hygienic principles and avoid profiteering, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.