Bakers, hotels restrained from using polythene bags

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained bakers and hotels of the city from using polythene bags for packing items.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Haroon Farooq, seeking a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

At the start of the proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the environment department submitted an implementation report about the ban imposed by the court on use of polythene bags by the big departmental stores.

The court was informed that its orders had been got implemented in letter and spirit.

However, Petitioner's counsel Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi submitted that polythene bags were still being used by the bakers and hotels in the city.

At this, the court imposed a ban on use of polythene bags by bakers and hotels and gave two weeks time for implementation of the orders. The court also observed that the court orders would got be implemented across the province in the next phase.

The court adjourning further hearing till March 13 sought arguments from counsel overusing plastic bottles for drinks and water.