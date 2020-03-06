UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakers, Hotels Restrained From Using Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Bakers, hotels restrained from using polythene bags

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained bakers and hotels of the city from using polythene bags for packing items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained bakers and hotels of the city from using polythene bags for packing items.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a civil miscellaneous application filed by Haroon Farooq, seeking a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

At the start of the proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the environment department submitted an implementation report about the ban imposed by the court on use of polythene bags by the big departmental stores.

The court was informed that its orders had been got implemented in letter and spirit.

However, Petitioner's counsel Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi submitted that polythene bags were still being used by the bakers and hotels in the city.

At this, the court imposed a ban on use of polythene bags by bakers and hotels and gave two weeks time for implementation of the orders. The court also observed that the court orders would got be implemented across the province in the next phase.

The court adjourning further hearing till March 13 sought arguments from counsel overusing plastic bottles for drinks and water.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Water Salman Khan March From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

42 minutes ago

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators i ..

1 hour ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority officials condole ..

1 minute ago

Elements spread rumors on social media about Coron ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.