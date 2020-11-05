Bakery, 10 stores sealed over unhygienic food items supply

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Thursday sealed a bakery and ten general stores for providing unhygienic food items to the general public in Garhi Kapora Bazaar and adjacent areas.

The team of FSHFA led by Assistant Director Farkhanda Jabeen inspected various shops providing foodies.

She booked 10 owners of general stores and a bakery for unhygienic production.

She also issued notices to various others and said that ensuring provision of safe and healthy food items to the public was our responsibility. She said no tolerance would be shown towards those who refused inspection by closing their shops, adding she said the violators would face hefty fines.