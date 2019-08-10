Bakery business boost up due to high demand of customers ahead of I-Day, Eid celebrations

As the day of Independence and Eid-ul-Azha approaching fast, citizens all across the country have started flocking to the 'Bakery shops' to place advance orders for 'Eid sweets' and 'special tricolor cakes to celebrate both the festivals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :As the day of Independence and Eid-ul-Azha approaching fast, citizens all across the country have started flocking to the 'Bakery shops' to place advance orders for 'Eid sweets' and 'special tricolor cakes to celebrate both the festivals.

The bakery business has been boosted up due to a high demand of sweets and cakes ahead of two festivals.

According to point of view of shopkeepers, bakery business has boomed by 90 to 100 percent with citizens buying large quantities of sweets and flag color cakes for celebrations at home and as gift for others.

They also claimed that they would offer special discounted rates in celebration of Independence Day.

"It is good that food outlets specially bakeries are taking part in upcoming festivals by offering discounted meals and tricolor decorated cakes," said a young girl Haniyyah Umair .

"Buying sweets and green and white flag cakes for Independence Day is simply obligatory and we have already placed orders to celebrate Azadi festival with full zeal", said a customer Ahmad Mukhtar.

Eid gives best opportunity to the sweet sellers to earn good business, as the sale of different varieties of sweets multiplies when people start exchanging sweets with greetings, said a citizen Shahid Arsalan.

Another famous bakery manager, expressed his happiness over an influx of shoppers in his bakery.

He said a huge variety of Cakes and sweets have been put on display , adding, It is really difficult for shoppers to make selections due to unusual rush and huge variety.

A bakery salesman said, "the rush at bakeries is expected to increase during the Three days of Eid festival and Azadi day.

on the other hand some bakery retailers through online platforms advertising their discount offers to attract the customers.

A Bakery owner said people have been buying sweets as gifts for their colleagues and friends.