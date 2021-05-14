Bakery business gaining momentum during 'Meethi Eid' with strict implementation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :With the festivity of Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, a large number of bakery shops selling traditional sweets and cakes are doing great profit earning business with strict implementation of SOPs, as sweets are part and parcel of 'meethi Eid'.

Bakery shops are offering takeaway delivery services to facilitate their customers on Eid amid virus restriction and customers who visiting shops are strictly asked to follow SOPs while purchasing items from the shops.

According to bakery shops, their shops around the cities have witnessing a sharp increased in sales and they are catering a large number of takeaway delivery orders on Eid.

We have been receiving online orders since the start of last Ashura of the holy month of Ramzan, a shop owner said, adding, we are not allowed those customers who are not wearing masks and social distancing while shopping.

Like every year sweet shops attract a significant number of customers during Eid days but this year we are not allowed our customer to make crowd on our shops and asked them to prefer our online delivery services due to fear of virus, said a owner of famous bakery shop in Islamabad while talking to ptv news channel.

A worker said that the festival of Eid attracted large number of customers who bought sweets to take as a gift for their family and friends, adding, we are no doubt earning handsome amount of money due to boom sale of cakes on eid.

A women customer in a sweet shop said that sweets are an integral means of spreading joy and happiness since ancient times especially during special festivals, adding, we are strictly implementing SOPs during buying sweets on shops.

A customer admired the services of bakery shops said, it's a famous shop and they are strictly adhering SOPs and displayed a notices of 'NO Mask', No entry' which is a positive sign to aware public and protect them from virus .