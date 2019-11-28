Bakery owners fined in Balambat

(@imziishan)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan over a complaint lodged by a citizen, the District food Controller Abubakar and AAC-I Adnan Khan inspected production units of all bakeries in Balambat here on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner directed DFC and all ACs to check the production units of sweets throughout the district and submit report.

The district officers checked cleanliness & hygiene condition of production units and found it highly unsatisfactory.

All the three bakery owners were fined Rs 60 thousand along with directions to improve the cleanliness condition and ensure wearing necessary caps, refurbishment & separate cooking clothes during working hours. The bakery owners were told that their workplaces would be checked again in coming week.