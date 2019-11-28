UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakery Owners Fined In Balambat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:08 PM

Bakery owners fined in Balambat

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan over a complaint lodged by a citizen, the District Food Controller Abubakar and AAC-I Adnan Khan inspected production units of all bakeries in Balambat here on Thursday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan over a complaint lodged by a citizen, the District food Controller Abubakar and AAC-I Adnan Khan inspected production units of all bakeries in Balambat here on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner directed DFC and all ACs to check the production units of sweets throughout the district and submit report.

The district officers checked cleanliness & hygiene condition of production units and found it highly unsatisfactory.

All the three bakery owners were fined Rs 60 thousand along with directions to improve the cleanliness condition and ensure wearing necessary caps, refurbishment & separate cooking clothes during working hours. The bakery owners were told that their workplaces would be checked again in coming week.

Related Topics

Dir Balambat All

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

5 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

5 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

13 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

15 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.