Bakery Sealed For Not Issuing POS Receipts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A well-known bakery in Rawalpindi Cantt was sealed on Tuesday for not issuing point of sale (POS) receipts to its customers.
A fine of Rs 500,000 was also imposed on the bakery situated in Harley Street during the operation carried out on the instructions of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Rawalpindi Tehmina Amir against the commercial outlets not issuing receipts
The team led by Assistant Commissioner of Regional Tax Revenue Muhammad Hamza Nazir and Assistant Director Akbara Khan conducted the operation against the commercial concerns not issuing POS receipts.
Muhammad Hamza Nazir told APP that during last days, they had carried out the operation in Abid Majeed Road and Scheme 3 areas.
He said the operation was aimed at ensuring collection of tax in business centers in a transparent way. He said that the customers in case of non-issuance of POS receipts should lodge a complaint against the commercial outlet concerned through the “Tax Asan App”.
