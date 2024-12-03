Open Menu

Bakery Sealed For Not Issuing POS Receipts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:51 PM

Bakery sealed for not issuing POS receipts

A well-known bakery in Rawalpindi Cantt was sealed on Tuesday for not issuing point of sale (POS) receipts to its customers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A well-known bakery in Rawalpindi Cantt was sealed on Tuesday for not issuing point of sale (POS) receipts to its customers.

A fine of Rs 500,000 was also imposed on the bakery situated in Harley Street during the operation carried out on the instructions of Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Rawalpindi Tehmina Amir against the commercial outlets not issuing receipts

The team led by Assistant Commissioner of Regional Tax Revenue Muhammad Hamza Nazir and Assistant Director Akbara Khan conducted the operation against the commercial concerns not issuing POS receipts.

Muhammad Hamza Nazir told APP that during last days, they had carried out the operation in Abid Majeed Road and Scheme 3 areas.

He said the operation was aimed at ensuring collection of tax in business centers in a transparent way. He said that the customers in case of non-issuance of POS receipts should lodge a complaint against the commercial outlet concerned through the “Tax Asan App”.

Related Topics

Business Fine Road Sale Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative f ..

Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: ..

29 seconds ago
 Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg cha ..

Female drug trafficker among 2 arrested, 50 kg charas, 25 kg opium recovered

30 seconds ago
 Career counseling session for shining stars held

Career counseling session for shining stars held

32 seconds ago
 Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open ..

Chairman CDA meets with investors to discuss open auction of hotel plots

19 seconds ago
 No-confidence vote draws France into new political ..

No-confidence vote draws France into new political crisis

20 seconds ago
 Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia ..

Solidarity, resourcefulness and cake fuel Georgia demos

22 seconds ago
Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds tal ..

Parthenon Marbles loom large as Greek PM holds talks in London

24 seconds ago
 Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade ..

Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prospe ..

25 seconds ago
 NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on Internationa ..

NDF Pakistan Nawabshah Hosts Event on International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

22 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar winds up I ..

22 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uc ..

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visits Uch Sharif, condoles death of ex ..

22 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat developm ..

Court grants bail to co-accused in Gujrat development projects reference

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan