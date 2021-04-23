UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bakery Sealed Over Selling Substandard Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Bakery sealed over selling substandard food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has sealed a bakery when condition of a girl deteriorated after eating food from the outlet, here on Friday.

According to details, food authority raided a bakery over a complaint that condition of a girl who consumed chicken piece prepared by the bakery deteriorated.

Officials of food authority inspected food items and sealed the bakery after some of the items were found unwholesome and substandard.

Deputy Director Food Authority has said that efforts would be continued to ensure provision of quality food to consumers and stern action would be taken against those involved in jeopardizing the lives of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

