Bakery sealed, restaurant fined

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a bakery and imposed fine

on a restaurant here on Thursday during an operation.

According to PFA spokesperson, the PFA team seized 300 kg

of fungus-infected bakery items, 100 litres of sugar syrup, and

5 kg of substandard packing material. The team discarded the

seized items.