Bakery Shop Fined Over Poor Hygiene

Published September 19, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a bakery and sweets shop for not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at the shop.

According to a press release issued here, Chairman, Punjab Food Authority, Ali Raza Khakwani, teams of the authority inspected bakeries, restaurants and other outlets dealing with business of food items.

The team found foul smell and unhygienic condition in the refrigerator of a bakery shop in the city. The bakery owner was fined worth Rs 10,000 for violation of hygienic working environment.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority also confiscated sub-standard milk and other food items. The shopkeeper were warned of stern action if found involved in violation of hygiene practices.

