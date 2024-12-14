Open Menu

Bakhshal Thalo’s Book Launching Ceremony To Be Held On Dec 15

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Bakhshal Thalo’s book launching ceremony to be held on Dec 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Hyderabad Roshan Khayal forum (HRF) in its continued series of literary session will host launching ceremony of a book on ‘nationalism’ written by eminent writer Bakshal Thalo at Sindhi Language Authority on 15th December (Sunday)

According to a press release, famous intellectuals including Bakkshal Thalo, Imdad Chandio, Hussain Bux Thebo, Masroor Shah, Shahban sahto, Ameer Chandio, Paras Nawaz Ghanghro, Saeed Khaskheli and Nadir Darawar would express their views on the book which has been written in the context of Sindh and Pakistan.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad December Sunday

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

3 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

4 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

6 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

6 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

9 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

10 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

10 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan