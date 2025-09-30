Open Menu

Bakht Kakar Condemns Terrorist Blast In Quetta, Praises Security Forces For Prompt And Decisive Action

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Bakht Kakar condemns terrorist blast in Quetta, praises security forces for prompt and decisive action

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar has strongly condemned terrorist attack in Quetta, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar praised the security forces for their prompt and decisive action in the aftermath of the blast.

He commended their timely and effective response, which led to the elimination of four terrorists involved in the incident.

“The sacrifices made by our people and our security forces will always be remembered,” he added, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering resolve against terrorism.

He emphasized that such cowardly acts cannot shake the morale of the people.

Minister Bakt Kakar reiterated that the government’s top priority remains a peaceful Balochistan, and assured the public that all available resources are being mobilized to provide comprehensive medical care to those injured in the attack.

He concluded by expressing deep sympathy for the bereaved families and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the best possible treatment for the wounded.

