Bakht Kakar inaugurates Advanced Endoscopy, Pediatric High Dependency Unit in Civil Hospital Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Tuesday inaugurated the Advanced Endoscopy and Pediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the Gastroenterology Department of Civil Hospital Quetta, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Tuesday inaugurated the Advanced Endoscopy and Pediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the Gastroenterology Department of Civil Hospital Quetta, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
He expressed hope that this initiative would benefit thousands of people in the province who require advanced endoscopy and high dependency unit services.
Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that affordable and high-quality health care is a fundamental right of every citizen. He said liver and gastrointestinal diseases are among the leading causes of illness and death in the country, and interventional and advanced endoscopic procedures not only save lives but also spare patients from major invasive surgical procedures.
UNHCR Deputy Country Representative said that this initiative was taken to strengthen provincial health services and ensure timely treatment for newborns and children in Balochistan.
MS Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Mir Noorullah Musakhel, emphasized that the biggest challenge for the health-care system is to provide effective health care coverage and equal access to medical services for everyone. He said that we are committed to providing the best medical facilities for patients.
The HDU (High Dependency Unit) provides more extensive specialized care than a general ward as part of step-down care compared to an ICU.
He mentioned that a request has been made to the UNHCR delegation for the provision of angiography and mammography machines for the hospital, and the UNHCR delegation will soon discuss this with senior officials at UNHCR.
