Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visits trauma center, instructed to provide best treatment to injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial minister for health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar along with minister for finance and minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visited the trauma center, Civil Hospital Quetta, instructed the doctors and medical staff to provide best treatment to the injured of Quetta Railway Station explosion.

Both the minister said that best medical facilities would be provided to the injured and no stone would be left unturned in their treatment.

Bakht Kakar said that the government is sharing the grief of the bereaved families and stands with them in this difficult time.

He said that this cowardly act of terrorism could not weaken the resolve of the public and law enforcement agencies, rather strengthen its determination to eradicate terrorism.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani also emphasized that the provincial government will not leave the people alone in this difficult time and will take all possible measures for their safety and security.

Both the provincial ministers reiterated their commitment that the war against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of this menace from the country and the government will stand by its people, take every step to protect them, and root out the menace of terrorism.