Open Menu

Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani Visits Trauma Center, Instructed To Provide Best Treatment To Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visits trauma center, instructed to provide best treatment to injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial minister for health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar along with minister for finance and minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visited the trauma center, Civil Hospital Quetta, instructed the doctors and medical staff to provide best treatment to the injured of Quetta Railway Station explosion.

Both the minister said that best medical facilities would be provided to the injured and no stone would be left unturned in their treatment.

Bakht Kakar said that the government is sharing the grief of the bereaved families and stands with them in this difficult time.

He said that this cowardly act of terrorism could not weaken the resolve of the public and law enforcement agencies, rather strengthen its determination to eradicate terrorism.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani also emphasized that the provincial government will not leave the people alone in this difficult time and will take all possible measures for their safety and security.

Both the provincial ministers reiterated their commitment that the war against terrorism will continue till the complete elimination of this menace from the country and the government will stand by its people, take every step to protect them, and root out the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta All Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

5 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

19 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

20 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

20 hours ago
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

20 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

20 hours ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

21 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan