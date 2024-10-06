Bakht Kakar orders establishment of command center to deal with medical emergencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Sunday has ordered to establish a central command and control center in the office of director general health in order to monitor the provision of health facilities and deal with emergency situation created in the province.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar during a surprise visit to the office of the Director General of Health Services, expressed his displeasure over the shortage of medicines in the public hospitals, health unites across the province.

He directed the authorities concern to extend the framework agreement immediately to meet the shortage of medicines in the public hospitals.

The minister while expressing annoyance over the poor coverage of routine immunization and vaccination, said that effective measures should be taken to expand the coverage of routine immunizations and vaccinations on a war footing basis and also ensure strict monitoring of the program.

Bakht Kakar said that transparency and merit should be ensured in the procurement of equipments, medicines, machinery and recruitment process in the health department.

He said the MSD should formulate the supply chain of medicines on modern lines to ensure constantly availability of medicines in the hospitals.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar emphasizes for the need of digitalization of health department, DG office and district hospitals while stressing for equitable deployment of clinical and supporting staff in primary, secondary and tertiary health care facilities in the province.

He said the verticals programs and PPHI should increase their efficiency and utilized the available resources for the welfare of the people and best health care facilities.

Kakar said the services of verticals programs are of key importance in the Primary health care structure as there is a need to redefine its service and the responsibilities.

He said the Balochistan government on the direction of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has initiated work to bring on comprehensive reforms in the health sector in order to ensure the best health care to the masses.

Bakht Kakar said that the government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines, improve its infrastructure, ensure the availability of staff, medicines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to ensure best health care facilities to the local people.

He said that access to quality medical facilities is the basic right of the people and we would strive hard to provide all quality health facilities to the masses.

The Health Minister has issued orders for conducting a special inquiry into the recent surge of polio cases reported in the province and especially the recent polio case in Zhob.

The special inquiry team has been instructed to submit the comprehensive inquiry report of the polio case reported in Zhob to the office of health minister by Monday.