Bakht Kakar stresses for provision uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Tuesday asked the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) chief to ensure round the clock availability of electricity to the hospitals of the province so that the people can get the best medical facilities.

In a meeting with chief of QESCO Shafqat Ali, the minister discussed the issues of electricity shortage and load shedding in hospitals of Balochistan.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar informed the QESCO chief that modern equipment like CT scan, MRI machine and oxygen plants have been installed in various hospitals of the province which are very important for timely treatment and best diagnosis of patients.

He emphasized that the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the hospitals would help to provide better health facilities to the people.

In this regard, a committee consisting of representatives from QESCO and the Health Department has been formed to work on daily basis to resolve issues of power supply to hospitals, payment of dues, and other electricity related issues in the hospitals.

QESCO chief Shafqat Ali assured the Health Minister that electricity will be provided in 24 hours to the hospitals from today.

The provincial health minister said that the decision will prove to be an important step to improve the medical facilities of the people and resolve the health issues

Kakar further said that all necessary measures would be taken for the welfare of the people.

He added that the objective of this joint committee is to monitor and provide timely solutions to the problems of electricity supply and dues to hospitals, so that quality health facilities can be provided to the poor people of the province.

