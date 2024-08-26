Bakht Kakar Strongly Condemns Recent Terrorist Incidents In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents in the Rarah Sham area of Musakhel and other parts of the province.
Kakar termed these acts as cowardly, inhumane, and un-Islamic. He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism.
He pointed out that India is instigating unrest in the country, particularly in Balochistan, through its proxies. He stated that Indian proxies aim to destabilize the region, alienate the younger generation from the system, and turn them against the country, but these efforts will not succeed.
The provisional minister further remarked that the brutal killing of innocent and defenseless passengers is an unforgivable act of savagery.
He stressed that such cruel actions are unacceptable under any circumstances and that immediate and stringent measures must be taken to prevent them.
He called for the perpetrators of these incidents to be brought to justice and given the harshest punishment to ensure that such events are not repeated in the future.
Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar further said that the nation has unequivocally rejected terrorism, and these cowardly attacks cannot weaken the nation's resolve.
He reiterated that the public and law enforcement agencies are fully united in the fight against terrorism, and the tactics of these malicious elements will not succeed in diverting them from their goal.
He reaffirmed the government's and security agencies' commitment to eradicating terrorism and maintaining peace and order at all costs.
The provincial minister expressed his sympathy with the affected families, assuring them that the government stands with them in their time of grief and will provide them with full support.
