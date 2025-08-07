Bakht Kakar unveils structural reforms, marking a new era in provincial healthcare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Balochistan’s Health Minister, Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Thursday unveiled a transformative reforms agenda, focusing on digitization, decentralization, transparency, and equitable service delivery to improve the provincial healthcare system.

Addressing a press conference here, Bakht Muhammad Kakar flanked by spokesperson Shahid Rind and Secretary Health Department Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panezai, affirmed that the health department, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, will not succumb to blackmail or pressure in the process of implementing structural reforms. "With the adoption of mid- to long-term reform agendas and the integration of technology, we can solve nearly half of our health sector problems," Bakht Kakar added.

He said that administrative, financial, and recruitment powers are being devolved to district levels, supported by the formation of divisional level committees. The minister said that five new health-related laws have been passed to support reforms implementation. Bakht Muhammad said that monthly performance review meetings have been initiated, focusing on underperforming districts.

He added that a centralized Command and Control Center has been established to directly monitor healthcare facilities in the province.

“For years, hospitals across Balochistan have grappled with erratic medicine supplies and uneven deployment of healthcare professionals, he said adding that promotions within the Health Department had been stalled since 2012, largely due to internal resistance particularly from doctors unwilling to serve outside Quetta. This reluctance left rural communities critically underserved, he added.

To address this, doctors originally admitted to medical colleges from various districts will now be reassigned to their home regions, Bakht Muhammad Kakar said. The government is also constructing residential quarters and flats in remote areas to improve living conditions and encourage staff retention at their posting places.

The minister said that a centralized digital database has been established to monitor the deployment of doctors and paramedics, closing longstanding gaps in record-keeping. The government has successfully completed long-delayed Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), resulting in the promotion of 1,200 medical professionals, he added.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar said Bolan Medical College faced issues with unauthorized occupancy in student hostels. The government has renovated the facility at a cost of Rs. 800 million, and hostel rooms are now allocated strictly on merit to both male and female students.

He said that around 800 rooms have been refurbished, with space for 1,800 students now available.

He said that artificial intelligence-based attendance monitoring cameras have been installed in major hospitals and a dedicated Health Information System Development Unit is being developed.

The minister said that over 625 doctors, 1,637 paramedics, and 8,477 health officers (CMOs) have been appointed. He pledged that Primary healthcare is being prioritized to reduce the burden on tertiary care hospitals.

Bakht Kakar said "164 Basic Health Units (BHUs) across Balochistan have been reactivated and digitized, with their inauguration expected by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. A new 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been established. Operation theaters, previously facing high infection rates, are being upgraded to meet modern medical standards.

Daily digital reporting on drug availability has been implemented. A complaint hotline will be launched for patients to report unavailable medications in hospitals."

After a year-long suspension, kidney transplants have resumed at the Balochistan Kidney Hospital, with five procedures completed and 30 patients registered. Additionally, 150 cornea surgeries have been successfully performed, and free heart surgeries are ongoing. The government is also providing free stents to cardiac patients.

Medical facilities are expanding through public-private partnerships. However, scrutiny has intensified over the quality of education in 42 paramedic schools, many of which prioritized fee collection over training. He announced that two government-run paramedic schools would be established to ensure high-quality education.

The government is aiming to complete the Health Information and Service Command Center and associated infrastructure within four months. These reforms, they claim, will lay the foundation for a modern, transparent, and accessible healthcare system in Balochistan.

The minister said that Balochistan’s health department is actively working with Indus Health Network, ChildLife Foundation, Roche Pharmaceuticals aimed to improve treatment access for specialized diseases and enhance healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

The Balochistan Health Card Program has now been integrated with biometric verification, ensuring transparency and accessibility. The program offers free medical treatment across designated facilities. The Benazir Ambulance Service is being launched with modern technology integration.

The Secretary of Health Department said that 80 percent of Balochistan’s population lacks basic health coverage.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is actively working to resolve these systemic issues. He said that recruitment efforts have led to the hiring of over 600 doctors on contract to fill critical vacancies adding that health cards are now linked to thumbprint verification, replacing the previous reliance on national ID cards and all treatments under the health card program are provided free of charge.

Digital pharmacies have been established at Civil Hospital and BMC Hospital, offering round-the-clock availability of medicines to patients. Pharmacists will be appointed to manage these facilities, and comprehensive tracking systems now ensure accountability in medicine distribution.

To further enhance transparency, AI-powered attendance cameras have been installed in major hospitals across the province, he added.

The secretary said that no new polio cases have been reported in the past 8 months. Surveillance via Aga Khan University is being conducted, with only four areas currently reporting positive samples of polio virus.

Secretary Panezai expressed concern over the lack of trained personnel, citing that many doctors, nurses, and paramedics in Balochistan are untrained, affecting service quality. He also emphasized resistance to reforms from certain quarters but maintained that “We are regulating private paramedical schools, many of which are more focused on fee collection than actual education.”

Both Minister Kakar and Secretary Panezai urged the media to advocate for these reforms and help create public awareness, emphasizing that public health cannot be compromised.