Bakht Kakar Urges Citizens To Honor Freedom With Unity, Dignity Patriotism
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar urged citizens to honor the nation’s freedom with unity, dignity, and unwavering patriotism.
Speaking as chief guest at the 2025 Independence Day Sports Festival in Nawan Killi, Quetta, he underscored the sacred value of independence, declaring Pakistan a divine gift and a profound blessing from the Almighty.
“The nations that cherish their independence are the ones that thrive,” Minister Kakar said. “Pakistan is not just a country it is a divine favor that must be protected and celebrated.”
The festival featured a spirited final match and vibrant cultural performances by children, which the minister enthusiastically attended.
Applauding the organizing committee for their efforts, he emphasized the importance of regular sports events in fostering national cohesion and providing healthy recreation.
“Sports are essential not only for physical fitness but also for mental well-being and social harmony,” he noted.
Minister Kakar called on the youth to recognize the value of independence and play an active role in safeguarding Pakistan’s future. He stressed that every citizen must be prepared to defend the motherland with dedication and sacrifice.
The event concluded with prize and cash distributions to winning teams and performers, followed by a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony. White doves were released into the sky, representing peace, prosperity, and hope for the nation.
