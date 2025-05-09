Bakht Kakar vows strong measures against Thalassaemia and other deadly diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a significant step towards tackling critical public health issues, Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, has announced a series of measures to prevent and manage Thalassaemia and other life-threatening diseases across the province.

Speaking at an awareness session organized by the Balochistan Blood Transfusion Authority on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, Minister Kakar emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the province's pressing healthcare challenges. "We are taking concrete steps to curb the spread of Thalassaemia and other serious diseases," he said, highlighting that enforcement of existing laws on Thalassaemia is being ensured.

He also revealed that a screening program will be promoted as a key strategy to prevent the disease, and that efforts are underway to implement the relevant legislation more effectively.

"Our focus is to strengthen the healthcare system across this geographically vast province," Kakar stated.

To address health issues in a more structured manner, the health department has formed an advisory committee comprising medical experts. The minister also called on religious scholars to use their sermons to spread awareness about Thalassemia and promote preventive healthcare practices.

The event was attended by several notable figures in the healthcare sector, including Health Secretary Mujeeb Panezai, Chief Technical Expert of the Balochistan Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Nadeem Samad, Dr. Afzal Zarkoon, Dr. Shafiq Khoso, Aslam Nasir, and others, who also addressed the audience and shared insights on the importance of awareness, prevention, and community involvement in tackling genetic blood disorders.