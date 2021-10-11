Bakhtawar B-Zardari blessed with a baby boy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter of former Prime Minister late Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday announced the birth of her first baby boy.

Bakhtawar had got married to a businessman Mahmood Chaudhry.

In a tweet, she said, "We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy." The newborn baby come into this world the previous day (Sunday), according to the date mentioned in her post on twitter.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to twitter and said that he had become "officially, mamoo!".

Meanwhile, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also took to twitter saying, "Officially a Khala…Alhamdulillah!.".