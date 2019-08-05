Bakhtawar Bhutto allowed to meet Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday allowed Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari to meet her father and former president Asif Ali Zardari, who was currently in NAB custody in fake accounts investigation.

Bakhtawar would meet her father on August 6, in accordance of the court permission granted by AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Bakhtawar moved an application to the AC-I this day in which she requested the judge to grant her permission to meet her father on August 8.

The court rejected the meeting request for August 8, terming that the former president was supposed to be produced before this court on the same date. However, the applicant could meet Asif Zardari on August 6, if the investigation officer of the case consider it as appropriate.