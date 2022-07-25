Bakhtawar Bhutto opens up about reason of her father’s travelling to Dubai

(@Abdulla99267510)

The daughter of former president says that her father has travelled to Dubai to mark first birthday of his grandson Mir Hakim.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has opened as to why her father has left for Dubai so sudden.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto writes that Asif Zardari has arrived in Dubai to celebrate his birthday of his grandson, Mir Hakim.

She tweets, “If he [Asif Zardari] did not run away for eleven years of jail why would he now. [Zardari] faced courts under every regime but never ran,”.

She says that Asif Zardari has landed in Dubai to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather.

Asif Ali Zardari’s sudden flight to Dubai has raised many questions and his traveling takes place at the moment when coalition partners are looked quite concerns about the case before the Supreme Court and they addressed a joint press conference in Islamabad.

Earlier, he was the key figure who held three meeting with Chaudhary Shujaat, the PML-Q President, and finally succeeded in his mission as PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain released a letter to Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to bar his party lawmakers from casting votes to the candidate of PTI in run-off elections of Punjab CM.